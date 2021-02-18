Naomi Kirkland

September 4, 1925 - February 14, 2021

Naomi Kirkland, 95, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.

Naomi was born Sept. 4, 1925, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Louis and Myrtle (Richardson) Beebe. She was raised in Silver Creek and Columbus and was a 1943 graduate of Columbus High School. Naomi was united in marriage to Peter Loveless in July 1945. Following Peter's death, she married Gilman Kirkland in 1953 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She moved to Kearney in the early 1950s where she was employed as a bookkeeper by TB Hospital, Ted Dial Construction Company, UNK Student Union, Kearney Drive-In Theatre and Farmer's Coop Grain and Supply in Minden.

Naomi was a member and past president of the Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and Nebraska football.