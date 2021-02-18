Naomi Kirkland
September 4, 1925 - February 14, 2021
Naomi Kirkland, 95, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Naomi was born Sept. 4, 1925, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Louis and Myrtle (Richardson) Beebe. She was raised in Silver Creek and Columbus and was a 1943 graduate of Columbus High School. Naomi was united in marriage to Peter Loveless in July 1945. Following Peter's death, she married Gilman Kirkland in 1953 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She moved to Kearney in the early 1950s where she was employed as a bookkeeper by TB Hospital, Ted Dial Construction Company, UNK Student Union, Kearney Drive-In Theatre and Farmer's Coop Grain and Supply in Minden.
Naomi was a member and past president of the Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and Nebraska football.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Nancy DesMarais of Odessa, Mike (Anita) Loveless of Kearney, William “Bill” Kirkland of Kearney and Patti Richardson of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wilma Beebe of Miami, Oklahoma; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Peter Loveless and Gilman Kirkland; infant son, Jerome; son-in-law, Scott DesMarais; brothers, Ward, Kenneth and Carl Beebe; sister, Gwen Knight; and sisters-in-law, Beth and Marie Beebe.
Memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home or Kearney Eagles Club. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.