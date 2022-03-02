Neal “Nick” Gay

November 8, 1946 - February 28, 2022

Neal “Nick” Gay, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with VA Chaplain Sid Bruggeman officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Bureau Cemetery at Pierce Chapel in rural Clarks, Nebraska, with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84.

Neal Leon Gay was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Marquette, Nebraska, to Lyle and Loretta (Hansher) Gay. He attended school in Columbus and then went to work for Union Pacific Railroad. On Dec. 31, 1966, he was united in marriage to Connie Hayes in Columbus. Nick entered the United States Navy on April 18, 1966. He served on active duty during Vietnam, until 1969, then entered the Navy Reserve, retiring from the Reserves in January of 1998. After his active-duty military service, Nick went back to work for Union Pacific Railroad, retiring in 2006 after 40 years of employment. In retirement, he started his own consulting company, serving the railroad industry.

Nick was a very sociable person who loved to spend time with friends and family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He would help anyone who needed a hand and enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his buddies. Nick was very involved with the VFW, helping to put flags out for holidays and serving as post commander (1984-1985) of the local chapter. Nick was a 46-year member of the American Legion.

Nick is survived by wife, Connie Gay of Columbus; son, Troy (Sarah) Gay of Tamuning, Guam; grandchildren, Eliston and Oliver; son, Brett (Robyn) Gay of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Althea, Vivian, Caroline, Eloise, Everett, Francesca and Henry; daughter, Holly (Nathan) Gaebel of Lincoln; and grandchildren, Jack, Nora and Edie.

Nick was preceded in death by parents, Lyle and Loretta Gay; parents-in-law, Robert and Althea Hayes; and brother-in-law, Robert Hayes Jr.

Memorials may be directed to the Columbus VFW #3704.

