Neal "Stan" Custer

Neal S. Custer

December 14, 1932 - July 3, 2022

Neal S. Custer “Stan”, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Highland Park Church in Columbus, with the Revs. Kevin Bennett and Les Bennett officiating. Interment will be at the Columbus Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Thursday from 10 A.M. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Highland Park Ministries Facebook page and Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Neal Stanley Custer was born Dec. 14, 1932, to Edith Leola (Golden) and Seeman Walker Custer in Oshkosh, Nebraska. He attended school in Oshkosh, graduating from Garden County High School in 1950. After high school he worked for Wheatbelt Electric. After that he served his country in the Army obtaining the rank of sergeant for three years, completing basic airborne school and signal school. Stan had a tour in Korea and received United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal. He received his teaching degree from Chadron State College with emphasis in business administration and chemistry. Stan went on to get his master's in counseling with a superintendent endorsement. The three main schools he served were Morrill, Sidney and Benkelman. When he was involved in the school system, his priority was always the kids and he was a constant encouragement to them.

Stan was always an avid singer, whether it was with a birthday song for you or “Amazing Grace.” Perhaps his favorite song, “Proud to be an American” by Lee Greenwood, Erik heard and enjoyed this many times over the last two years. Stan was one the most patriotic men you could know. He deeply treasured commissioning his granddaughter, McKenzie Steger, as an officer in the Army. His military career came full circle when he was able to visit the Korean War memorial on an honor flight to Washington D.C.

On June 7, 1958, he was united in marriage to Janet D. Thomas in Oshkosh, Nebraska. He and grandma spent lots of time with family at the lake and farm in Mitchell. They also enjoyed beating the family at pitch. Stan loved God and his family! Out of this love he served all his kids by being there when the grandkids were born and living nearby when they were young. He loved, honored and served his wife faithfully until her passing.

The last 16 years Janet and Stan lived with Cathy's family in Columbus, blessing them greatly. His most recent joys were attending church, singing at nursing homes and with the Legion Choir, spending time with grandkids and playing pitch with his friends, the Johnsons. He was the proudest “great gpa” – This was seen whenever he talked or was with his great-grandkids! Stan touched innumerable lives everywhere he lived and traveled, including Hy-Vee, McDonalds, the bank, the credit union and the tire store.

Stan is survived by his son, Kelly and Lona (Kier) Custer of Benkelman; grandsons, Bryan Custer of Benkelman, and Matthew Custer of Sidney; granddaughter, Brittany (Trae) McCallum of Holyoke, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Bristol and Grayson; son-in-law, Barney Steger of Chappell; granddaughter, McKenzie Steger stationed in Germany; grandson, Jerame (Jessica) Steger of Chappell; great-granddaughters, Claire and Paige; son-in law, Erik Weinmeister of Columbus; granddaughter, Taylor Weinmeister (fiancé Jacob) of Lincoln; grandsons, Collin Weinmeister and Zachary (Melea) Weinmeister (with another great-granddaughter due in October) both of Columbus; brother, Gary (Sue) and his sister Molly (Bill) Vogler; sisters-in-law, Jan Custer and Alberta Thomas; brother-in-law, Berry Dunham; along with many cherished nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Janet; daughters, Connie Steger and Cathy Weinmeister; brothers, Norm, Delbert (Mary) and Tuff (Faye); sister-in-law, Judy (Robert) Williams; brother-in-law, Duane Thomas; great-granddaughter, Julia Steger; nieces Linda Custer and Tammy Matthewson; and nephew, Rick Custer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com