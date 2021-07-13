Neil Brigham

Neil B. Brigham

August 22, 1921-July 11, 2021

Neil Boardman Brigham, 99, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away July 11, 2021, at David Place in David City, Nebraska.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Shelby, Nebraska, with Rev. Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Neil was born Aug. 22, 1921, to Ray and Hazel (Boardman) Brigham on the family farm northwest of Shelby, Nebraska. He attended District #14 grade school and graduated from Shelby High School in 1939. Following high school he worked at McDonald Douglas Aircraft plant in Long Beach, California. Neil enlisted in the U.S. Air Corps in September 1942. He served with the 85th Depot Repair Squad. His foreign service included North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. He received a Good Conduct Medal and two Battle Stars. He was discharged in December 1945. Neil returned to Shelby to farm his mother's farm 10 miles northeast of Shelby, Nebraska.