Nick Gasper

Nick J. Gasper

June 15, 1950 - January 6, 2023

Nick J. Gasper, 72, of St. Edward, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward, Nebraska, with Fr. Bill L'Heureux officiating. Burial will be at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Nicholas “Nick” John Gasper, son of Louis and Frieda (Werner) Gasper, was born at St. Edward, Nebraska, on June 15, 1950, and it's fair to say, the community of St. Edward and the world hasn't been quite the same since. Nick was a big man with a big heart. Whether it was a bar fight or a legal battle, Nick was a force larger than life, especially for the little guy. He had that compelling combination of extraordinary brawn and brains. Nick could tear open with his bare hands, a locked (Barb's fault, she lost the key) hard back samsonite suitcase while simultaneously ripping up your well researched and socially responsible argument on atomic energy. Nick always attributed his love of learning to his sixth grade teacher, Mrs. Jim Lightner, who recognized his boundless curiosity and exceptional math skills. Nick graduated from St. Edward High School in 1968 and then attended technical college at Milford, Nebraska.

Nick went on to work for Christianson Construction, as a crew foreman building grain distribution systems throughout Nebraska and eastern Colorado. Nick would tell the story of how he would be out working 100' in the air on elevator legs and when it was time to get down instead of taking the safety ladders or lift, Nick would slide down those elevator legs like a kid on a stairway banister laughing all the way down. Nick was afraid of nothing…well, except mice.

Nick and his crew were in Wayne, Nebraska, working on a bin repair job when he met Barb who was attending Wayne State College. Nick took her up in his Cessna plane and buzzed the local bar and well, the rest is history. On July 25, 1974, Nick was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Barto at Yankton, South Dakota. The couple made their home first in Boone and later built their farm home high on a hill near St. Edward. Nick selected that spot for the amazing view overlooking the city of St. Edward. In 2010, when they added 5,000 square feet on to the original house, Nick did the design and construction work with Barb handling interior finish. The huge windows in the addition and the outdoor lamps came from an Omaha car dealership scheduled for demolition.

Nick and Barb grew their farming operation from a small custom baling business to an expansive farming and industrial construction enterprise. Nick was a skilled mechanic, architect and engineer. Nick's future “invent and repair” projects are scattered among the numerous machines and equipment surrounding his shop, including two firetrucks and a D8 Caterpillar earth mover. Nick was proud of his construction work and at one point told Barb he wanted photos of his construction projects displayed at his funeral. We will throw in a few photos of family as well.

Nick is survived by his wife, Barbara Gasper of St. Edward; son, Shawn Gasper of St. Edward; daughter, Brandie Gasper of Redondo Beach, California; five grandchildren, Gage, Autumn and Willow Gasper, Tyler Johnson and Trey Divis; siblings, Jerome Gasper, Jeryce Lani, Jake Gasper, Gary Gasper and Phyllis Gasper; sisters-in-law: Terrie Barto, Connie O'Sullivan, Jane Barto and Tricia Barto; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Larry Gasper; as well as his cousin, Danny Werner.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.