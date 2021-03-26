Noland Beisner

September 20, 1958 – March 24, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Noland Beisner was born Sept. 20, 1958, in Ogallala, Nebraska, to Dwain and Marguerite (Oehler) Beisner. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ogallala, and confirmed his Christian Faith through confirmation at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Noland graduated from Columbus High School in 1976. He worked for Farr Better Feeds in Duncan for several years. Noland enjoyed spending time on his phone, drinking Mountain Dew, and working Sudoku puzzles. He was very proud of his daughter, her schooling achievements, and was looking forward to her graduation from nursing school this May. Another special joy in his life was his five grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.