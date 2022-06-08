Norbert "Bob" Tichota

Norbert 'Bob' B. Tichota
May 14, 1942 - April 22, 2022
On Friday April 22, 2022, Norbert "Bob" B. Tichota, was called home at the age of 79. The world lost a great son, brother, father, grandfather and friend.
Memorial Mass will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraksa. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Norbert was born May 14, 1942, in Howells, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Eusterbrock) Tichota. He grew up on and loved the family farm where he developed his unwavering work ethic. He graduated from Howells High School in 1960. Norbert loved his family, Nebraska and America. Norbert served his country heroically in the Army for four years from 1965- 1969, one of those years in the 4' Infantry Division combat operations in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery. Norbert came back to Nebraska to start his family after his time in the military and then moved to Pueblo, Colorado, and then Denver, Colorado. Norbert was a very hard worker and spent his civil career in construction. Norbert was known as a loving dad and grandfather and the guy that would help anyone, even give them the shirt off his back. Norbert was a huge fan of baseball and Husker football.
Norbert is survived by his daughters, Shaunna (Antonio) of Northglenn, Colorado, and Kristi of Crestview, Florida; son, Danny (Nicole) of Elizabeth, Colorado; grandchildren, Anthony, Aiden and Sydney; sisters, Eileen Pavel and Deanne (Bill) Fairfield both of Omaha; sister-in-law, Gladys Tichota of Greenwood, Missouri; and countless nieces and nephews.
Norbert was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Kenneth, Ervin and Jim; and sister, Marilyn.
Donations may be made in his memory for any veterans organization.
Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490