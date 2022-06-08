Norbert "Bob" Tichota

Norbert 'Bob' B. Tichota

May 14, 1942 - April 22, 2022

Norbert was born May 14, 1942, in Howells, Nebraska, to James and Mary (Eusterbrock) Tichota. He grew up on and loved the family farm where he developed his unwavering work ethic. He graduated from Howells High School in 1960. Norbert loved his family, Nebraska and America. Norbert served his country heroically in the Army for four years from 1965- 1969, one of those years in the 4' Infantry Division combat operations in Vietnam. He was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his bravery. Norbert came back to Nebraska to start his family after his time in the military and then moved to Pueblo, Colorado, and then Denver, Colorado. Norbert was a very hard worker and spent his civil career in construction. Norbert was known as a loving dad and grandfather and the guy that would help anyone, even give them the shirt off his back. Norbert was a huge fan of baseball and Husker football.