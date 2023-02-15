Norma D. Busteed

August 4, 1926 - February 13, 2023

Norma D. Busteed, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, surrounded by her family at Emerald Care & Rehab in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Madison, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Norma Delores Busteed was born Aug. 4, 1926, on a farm in Madison County, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Helen (Sokol) Pospisil. Norma attended School District 59 through the eighth grade and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1943. During her high school years, she took courses in "Normal Training" and taught school for three years at District 40 and one year at District 83, both in Madison County.

On Jan. 18, 1948, Norma was united in marriage to Louis Busteed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. They farmed close to where they grew up and lived without many amenities and survived the blizzard of 1948. After three years they moved to a farm in Platte County. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Humphrey, an active 4-H leader and belonged to several clubs as well as being a helping hand in the farming operation. Norma was baptized on April 30, 1950, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska.

In 1966 the family moved to Columbus and Norma began a 26-year career at Dale Electronics. Norma enjoyed sewing, baking kolaches, canning salsa, quilting and working on picture albums. She enjoyed bus trips to the casinos and shopping. Norma was known for her cute clothes and was on a first name basis with the salesclerks at Schwesers. She had a green thumb and was proud of her house plants and flowers.

Norma always remembered birthdays and anniversaries, not only those of her family, but also those of close friends and neighbors. During their retirement, Norma and Louis enjoyed camping, bus trips, visiting family in different states and going to different bed and breakfast with friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and looked forward to their stays during the summer, taking them shopping, going bowling and always had to teach them her nursery rhymes in Bohemian. Norma enjoyed going to their school events and especially loved it when the family would all gather for family events, giving Norma a chance to cook for all of them. She made sure that nobody left empty handed. Norma was a sweet, generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

In 2014, Norma sold her home of 48 years, moved into Crown Villa, later Westport Apartments, and in 2022 moved into Emerald Care & Rehabilitation of Columbus.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Sharlene (Larry) Rezac of Columbus; daughter, Jeannine (Mike) Neary of Des Moines, Iowa; daughter, Bonnie (Fred) Gerber of Omaha; son, Steve (Robin) Busteed of Omaha; daughter, Tammy (Phil) Greig of Columbus; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Schroeder of Newman Grove; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Helen Pospisil; and husband, Louis Busteed.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com