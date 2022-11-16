Norma Cremers

Norma J. Cremers

May 18, 1953 - November 12, 2022

Norma J. Cremers, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Nov. 12, 2022, at Emerald Nursing Home surrounded by family.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, with the vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 at St. Anthony Church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa, Nebraska.

Norma was born in Humphrey, Nebraska, on May 18, 1953, to Joe and Charlotte (Sand) Cremers. She graduated from Genoa High School in 1971 and then went on to attend Kearney State College where she received her Bachelor's of Science in Education. She received her Master's degree in Curriculum at Doane College and a Master's in Educational Administration.

Norma started as a third grade teacher at St. Anthony School in 1976 and then went on to be principal of St. Anthony's School in 1999. During her time at Emerald Care, she enjoyed visiting with the other residents and getting to know all the nurses and CNAs. Norma enjoyed baking, spending time with family and serving her St. Anthony's family. Norma also enjoyed going to the casino with family members. She was a great sister and aunt and loved seeing her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all!

Norma is survived by brother, Ted (Mary Ellen) Cremers; sister, Mary Kay Johnson; brother, Jim (Marlene) Cremers; sister, JoAnn Cremers; and sister-in-law, Virginia Cremers.

She is preceded in death by parents, Joe and Charlotte Cremers; and brother, Dave Cremers.

Memorials may be directed to the family to set up a tuition assistance scholarship for students at St. Anthony's School.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com