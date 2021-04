Norma L. Hoops

August 28, 1928 – March 29, 2021

Norma L. Hoops, 92, of Byron, passed away March 29, 2021. A funeral will take place at 2 p.m. April 3, 2021, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, in rural Byron. Visitation will take place from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Ahrendts Funeral Home, Deshler.