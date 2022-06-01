Norma Jean Beiermann

July 3, 1928 - May 30, 2022

Norma Jean Beiermann, 93, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Friday from 10-11 a.m. also at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Norma Jean “Jean” Beiermann was born July 3, 1928, in rural Platte County, Nebraska, to Bill and Susan (Schaefer) Korth. Two years later her mother died and her aunt and uncle, Rose (Schaefer) and Tony Kurtenbach, then raised her.

Jean grew up on the farm and attended St. Bernard Church and School. On Sept. 13, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alfred Beiermann at St. Bernard Church. Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Isidore Church, Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers, Perpetual Adoration and the St. Isidore Quilters group. Jean enjoyed playing cards and belonged to a number of card clubs over the years. She and Alfie liked to travel and enjoyed many trips across the country with family and friends. In her later years, Jean loved to spend time with her family, especially with activities involving her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Paul) Weeder of Albion; daughter, Linda (Pat) Wemhoff of Clarks; daughter, Marlene Beiermann of Lincoln; daughter, Cindy (Dennis) DeWispelare of Columbus; son, Alan (Kelly) Beiermann of Columbus; son, Mike (Sandi) Beiermann of Lincoln; son, Tom (Pam) Beiermann of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Jean is also survived by Joan (Ed) Heiman and Kathy (Gerry) Engelbert, who she grew up with, and Elaine Kurtenbach.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Susan Korth; husband, Alfred Beiermann; granddaughter, Angela Kay Beiermann; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Bernice Korth; sister and brother-in-law, Ermaline (Korth) and Sam Leeson; brothers, Alvin and Norman Korth; sister, Bernice Korth; special aunt and uncle, Rose and Tony Kurtenbach; and cousins, Maynard (Marge) Kurtenbach and Alvin Kurtenbach.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com