Norma Jean "Jeanie" Engel

March 24, 1943 – November 27, 2020

Norma Jean "Jeanie" Engel, 77, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Humphrey, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. Francis Church Catholic in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Visitation (without the family present) will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. The family request that masks be worn.

Norma Jean "Jeanie" Engel was born March 24, 1943, in Rock Island, Illinois. She was the second of six children born to Lee and Alice (Cook) Stenger. At a young age the family moved to a farm near St. Bernard, Nebraska. Jeanie attended grade school at St. Bernard and high school at Humphrey High and Lindsay Holy Family, graduating from St. Francis High School in 1961. In high school, Jeanie was a four-year cheerleader and an excellent baton twirler.