Norma Johnson
Norma Johnson

Norma Jean Johnson

Age 65

Norma Jean Johnson, 65, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 8, 2021, in Osceola, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Stromsburg Evangelical Free Church, Ninth and Main in Stromsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

She was a longtime resident of Columbus, working at Vishay Dale Electronics and Columbus Middle School.

Dubas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. dubasfuneralhome.com.

