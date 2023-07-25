Norma Jordan

November 4, 1934 - July 22, 2023

Norma Jordan was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Leigh, Nebraska, to Theodore Alfred and Laura (Hespe) Brock. She grew up and received her education from Leigh High School. She was married to Robert Michener on Jan. 15, 1957, and to this union Laurel and Renee were born. She later married Arthur Jordan on Feb. 8, 1975, and to this union Amy Jo was born. They lived South of Duncan on the family farm until October 2021, when they moved to Meridian Gardens in Columbus. Along with raising her family, she worked at several cafes as well as the cafeteria at Columbus Public Schools. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, spending time with her family, and coffee with her friends.