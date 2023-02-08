Norma Kozisek

Age 91

Norma Kozisek, 91, of David City, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at Chermok Funeral Home and from 6-7 p.m. at St. Mary's Church with a parish rosary at 7 p.m. Additional viewing will be Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery with lunch following.

Norma is survived by sons, Patrick (Shannon), James (Cheryl), Christopher (Nancy) and Brian (Mistyn) all of David City; grandchildren, Adam Miller and Emily Kozisek, Kinsey, Madison, Caden and Gretchen Kozisek, Lucas Kozisek, Jacey (Brendan) Napier, Kendra Kozisek, Julie Humlicek, Faith Kozisek, Curtis Humlicek and William Kozisek; one great-granddaughter, Mia Barry; honorary son, Christopher Kroesing of David City; brother, Fred Matthies of Atlantic, Iowa; sister-in-law, Maxine Bredahl of Columbus; brother-in-law, Gene (Claudia) Kozisek of Garden City, Missouri; sister-in-law, Betty Kozisek of David City; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Guardian Angels fund at Aquinas.

Chermok Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.