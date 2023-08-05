Norma Loveless

May 16, 1933 - August 2, 2023

Norma Loveless, 90, of Rising City, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m., at the Bellwood Methodist Church in Bellwood, Nebraska, with Rev. Daniel Spearow officiating. Interment will be in the Bellwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to those of the donor or family choice.

Norma Jean Loveless was born May 16, 1933, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Denzil and Edith (Adams) Winterfeld. She graduated from Rising City High School and on June 4, 1950, was united in marriage to Howard Loveless in Bellwood, Nebraska. Norma and Howard made their home in the Bellwood area where they farmed together until they retired and moved to Rising City.

Norma worked at Dale Electronics in Columbus and as a caregiver at David Place in David City, Nebraska. She enjoyed baking, cooking, canning, doing puzzles, and board games. Norma loved drinking several cups of coffee a day, ice cream, and going for rides in the country.

Norma is survived by: son, Steve (special friend – JoAnn Colfack) Loveless of Rising City, Nebraska; son Rex's children – Jarrod (Stacy) Loveless, Chelsey Wright, and Nicole Loveless; son, Jeff (Cindy) Loveless of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Jessica (Marcus) Donner and Luke (Katie) Loveless; daughter, Star Sullivan of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Kristi (Cory) Nelson and Kendra Kresha; daughter, Rose (Dean) Woita of Columbus, Nebraska; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (Harold) Thewke of Albion, Nebraska; and sister-in-law, Helen Winterfeld of Firth, Nebraska.

Norma was preceded in death by: parents: Denzil and Edith Winterfeld; husband, Howard Loveless; son, Rex Loveless; brother, Glen Winterfeld; sister, Opal Wagner; and best friend: Sue Bales of Columbus, Nebraska.

