Norma Maliha

Age 93

Norma Maliha, 93, of Leigh, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Leigh, Nebraska, with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel. Visitation continues Tuesday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal in the Zion Cemetery. Lunch following in the school basement.

Norma is survived by son, Don (Sheri) Maliha of Yankton; daughter, Nancy (Roger) Schaad of Leigh; grand- and great-grandchildren, Angie Maliha, Luther, Hunter and Chase all of Howells, Brian Maliha of Leigh, Aaron (Kelsey) Schaad of Lincoln and Leslie (Joel) Baker, Jase and Liza of Norfolk. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Carolee Mullenhoff of Leigh.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Scott Schaad; brother, Charles Mullenhoff; sister, Gladys; brother-in-law, Dwain Freiberg; brother-in-law, Joseph and Amy Maliha; nieces, Pat (Freiberg) Cool; and a nephew, Greg Freiberg.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl-Leigh memorial chapel in charge of arrangements.

