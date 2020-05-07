Norma Muth

Norma (Klink) Muth
August 4, 1949–May 2, 2020
Norma (Klink) Muth, 70, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be available via radio station KNNA 95.7 FM: The Cross on Thursday, May 7 at 10:30 a.m. by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Memorials can be sent to Good Shepherd Church.
