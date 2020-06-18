Norma Schaufelberger

Age 95

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Pastor Linda Mohr officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, all at the funeral home. Interment will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorials may be directed to the Federated Church in Columbus or the Masonic Children's Home in Fremont.. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service.