× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norma Schaufelberger

April 15, 1925-June 16, 2020

Norma Schaufelberger, 95, of Columbus, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Pastor Linda Mohr officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday, all at the funeral home. Interment will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln. Everyone is asked to follow CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. Memorials may be directed to the Federated Church in Columbus or the Masonic Children's Home in Fremont.

Norma Elaine Schaufelberger was born on April 15, 1925, in Lincoln, to Wilmer and Elsie (Williams) Bomberger. She attended school in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943. On Dec. 24, 1943, Norma was united in marriage to her forever love, Donald Schaufelberger, in Lincoln.