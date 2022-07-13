Norma Schettler

January 15, 1935 - July 11, 2022

Norma Schettler, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Genoa Community Hospital Long Term Care in Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Norma Jean Schettler was born on Jan. 15, 1935, in Belgrade, Nebraska, to Stuart and Edna (Nelson) Robinson. Norma attended elementary school in Albion, Nebraska, and Timber Creek country school at Belgrade and Belgrade High School. After graduation in 1952, she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Fullerton.

On Sept. 2, 1956, Norma married Paul Schettler at the Timber Creek Lutheran Church. They moved to Benkelman, Nebraska and she was employed at the Benkelman Telephone Company. In 1958, they moved to Columbus where she worked for General Telephone Company until retiring in 1998. Norma was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her family, crossword puzzles, reading and traveling.

Norma survived by her husband, Paul Schettler of Columbus; son, Loel Schettler of Omaha; grandchildren, Drew Schettler and Paige Schettler of Lincoln; son, Joel (Sarah) of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; and sister, Karen Scott of Belgrade.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Edna Robinson.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.

