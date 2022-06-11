 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norman Hellbusch

American flag

Norman Hellbusch

Age 93

Norman Hellbusch, 93, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north) with Rev. Brad Birtell and Rev. Paul Rempher officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 and continue Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m., also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Lutheran Hour, Concordia Seminary or Humphrey Rescue Unit.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

