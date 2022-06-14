Norman Hellbusch

June 15, 1928 - June 8, 2022

Norman Hellbusch, 93, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north) with Rev. Brad Birtell and Rev. Paul Rempher officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 10:15 a.m., also at the church.

Norman Henry Hellbusch was born June 15, 1928, in Platte County, Nebraska, (near Humphrey) to Bernard and Irene (Brandt) Hellbusch. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 North) where he also attended school. On Aug. 16, 1951, Norman entered the United States Army, during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on Aug. 15, 1953.

On July 27, 1958, Norman was united in marriage to Earlene Stinger at the First Presbyterian Church in South Sioux City, Nebraska. They resided on the family farm near Humphrey, where Norman farmed and milked cows. Norman was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church where he had served on the school board, trustees, elders, was a member of LLL and the Fellowship Club. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

Norman is survived by his son, Kevin (Susan) Hellbusch of Creston; daughter, Renee (Randy) Streblow of Humphrey; son, Steve (Deb) Hellbusch of Creston; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Terry (Elaine) Stinger of Wonder Lake, Illinois; sister-in-law, Sylvia Stinger of South Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Irene Hellbusch; wife, Earlene Hellbusch; parents-in-law, Earl and Ellen Stinger; and brother-in-law, Billie Stinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Lutheran Hour, Concordia Seminary or Humphrey Rescue Unit.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com