Norman Korte

Norman Lewis Korte

January 5, 1927 - December 2, 2022

Norman Lewis Korte, 95, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

God placed Norman into the hands of his parents, Ernst and Louise (Otte) Korte, on Jan. 5, 1927, at the family farm in rural Columbus, Nebraska. He was brought into the Kingdom of God by Holy Baptism on Jan. 30, 1927, at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. He reaffirmed his baptismal covenant at his confirmation on May 4, 1941, at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus, and promised to live his whole life as a child of God. Norman attended Christ Lutheran School in rural Columbus.

On Sept. 22, 1962, Norman and Elaine Bremer were united in holy marriage at Christ Lutheran Church in Columbus. Norman lived all his 95 years on the home place where he was “born, raised and stayed.” Dairy cows were a major part from the beginning of their marriage until Norman semi-retired at the age of 80 in 2007. Norman also raised a cow/calf herd as well as dry land farmed. Norman's family received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm award in 1986 and was recognized by the Dairy Farmers of America in 2005 as having “Superior Quality” milk.

Norman was a lifelong faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church where he served in the Voters' Assembly, as secretary for the Congregation, trustee and elder. Norman was a member of Christian Growth for both and served as a Lay-Shepard. He was a former active member of the Walther League and served on the District Board, a member of Christ Lutheran Adult Choir and the Lutheran Choral Union. Norman was a faithful attendee at the Sunday morning Bible class.

He was an avid reader, especially historical books and those about World War II, as his brother Allen fought and died in the Battle of the Bulge. In Norman's earlier years, he and his brothers played in many baseball and softball leagues. In recent years, he would often be seen driving his trusty Gator around the farm where he loved being outdoors.

Surviving Norman are his wife, Elaine of 60 years; one daughter, Lisa (Tom) Reichmuth of Leigh; one son, Jon (Shelly) Korte of Columbus; son-in-law, Tim Jazwick of Platte Center; two sisters, Evelyn Wilke of Columbus and Dorothy Wurdeman of Kent, Washington; nine grandchildren, Amber (Michael) Behrens of Madison, Dusty (Lauren) Jazwick of Platte Center, Joshua Jazwick of Omaha, Justin (Annamarie) Jazwick of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Laura (Kale) Huettner of Schuyler, Brant (Morgan) Reichmuth of Lincoln and Jordee Korte, Katee Korte and Rory Korte all of Columbus; seven great-grandchildren, Theo, Waylon and Isla Reichmuth, Eastyn and Kinlee Huettner, Emberly Behrens and Cora Jazwick; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Judy) Bremer, Kathy (Wendell) Uldrich, Pat Bremer and Connie Bader; numerous cherished nieces and nephews; Korte and Otte cousins and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rita Jazwick (Aug. 12, 2019); four brothers, Edgar (Evelyn) Korte, Elmer (Connie) Korte, Allen Korte and Harry (Lois) Korte; one infant sister; and four brothers-in-law, Lavern Wilke, Willis Wurdeman, Mel Bremer and Gary Bader.

Norman's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the extraordinary care given to Norman by Brookstone Acres, Columbus Community Hospital and Home Health & Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Cornerstone Center.

