Norman Schemek

August 15, 1929 - February 6, 2022

Norman Schemek, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Tarnov, Nebraska, with Fr. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment with military honors will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday with a 6 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 1 p.m. until service time, also at the church.

Norman was born on Aug. 15, 1929 to Frank and Anna (Kush) Shemek. He attended country school, St. Michael's Parochial School in Tarnov and graduated from Humphrey Saint Francis High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Korean War from Feb. 8, 1951 until his honorable discharge on Jan. 30, 1953. After serving in the army, he farmed with his brothers Marvin and Donald. They raised corn, beans, cattle and hogs.

Norman was joined in marriage to Lucille Maslonka on May, 27, 1967, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, Nebraska. They were blessed with four children: Mark Joseph Schemek, Kristine (Schemek) Kosch, Paul Schemek and Mark Norman Schemek. He dedicated his life to hard work on the family farm. When he “retired,” he loved driving any kind of farm equipment, going out to the farm, reading and watching late night news and wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with friends and his family, especially his grandchildren. He centered his life around faith and family. He always reminded his children to always help each other and often reminded his children that no other person was better than another. God loved them all the same.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lucille of Columbus; his children: daughter, Kristine (Gene) Kosch of Norfolk; son, Paul (Janelle) Schemek of Tarnov and son, Mark (Amanda) Schemek of Tarnov; grandchildren, Aiden and Natalie Kosch; Ashley, Alex and Alivia Schemek; Hailey and Ethan Schemek; and one sister, Verlene Shemek of Tarnov.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Joseph; his brothers, Marvin and Donald; and sister, Laura.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com