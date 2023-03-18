Oda M. Schneider

October 31, 1951 - March 7, 2023

Oda M. Schneider, 71, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, of complications following heart surgery.

There will be no visitation. A Mass celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska, with internment at the Saint Bernard Cemetery in rural Lindsey, following the luncheon.

Oda, daughter of Joseph P. and Geraldine M. (Mueting) Preister, was born on Oct. 31, 1951, at the Newman Grove Community Hospital in Newman Grove, Nebraska. She attended Saint Bernard and Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Schools, graduating from Lindsay Holy Family with the class of 1971. After graduation she worked in Modale, Iowa, for a short time before moving to Florida where she was kept very busy being a caregiver for the elderly. On Nov. 4, 1977, she was united in marriage to William Schneider.

Oda loved coming back to Nebraska to spend time with her large family, sometimes making the trip two to three times a year. Besides her siblings, she was extremely close to her many nieces and nephews.

Oda is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Joyce and Dennis Heimer, Keith (Janice) Preister, Glenda Preister, Verleen Fehringer, Tim (Mary) Preister, Mike (Ruth) Preister, Kent (Pat) Preister, Virgil (Mary) Preister, Patty Svehla and Ted (Andi) Preister.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Bill, in 2016; brother, David Preister; brother, Ray Preister; sister, Jolene and Joe Svehla; brother-in-law, Fred Fehringer; brother-in-law, Dennis Svehla; and sister, Mary Ann, who died in infancy.