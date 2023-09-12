Odella ‘Della' Seda

February 23, 1936 - September 10, 2023

Odella “Della” Seda of Columbus died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at her home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church with a 7 p.m. Vigil service to follow. Visitation continues on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Odella M. Seda was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Lindsay, Nebraska, to Bernard and Hubertine (Borer) Otten. She grew up in Lindsay where she attended schools. Della married Emil “Bud” Seda in Lindsay on May 15, 1956. She lived in the state of Oregon from 1956-1964. They returned to Nebraska where Della worked at Becton Dickinson for 28 years. She was a volunteer at Columbus Community Hospital, working in the gift shop and at the information desk for 30 years.

Della was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Theresa Sodality, Solitares group, Eagles Club, and the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary.

To Della, service meant everything. Whether it was to her family, friends, her church, or the Columbus community. Della spent her life showering others with homemade baked goods, it was truly her ministry in life. Her Catholic faith was the guiding cornerstone to everything she did. Her faith was truly admirable. She also spent much of her time as a volunteer with the Columbus Community Hospital in many capacities. She was recently awarded with a pin for completing 30 years of service with the hospital.

Her numerous family and friends were the most important thing in Della's life. Many know Della to be someone who never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or other important event. She kept a meticulous calendar showcasing all these events. She was incredibly proud of her kids and grandchildren. She was always inquiring about their lives and saying how proud of them she was. Besides family, she had a whole host of friends who were family to her. The people in her life were truly her world.

Della is survived by: daughter Deb (Ron) Kallenbach, of Columbus; son Lee (Kathy) Seda, of Platte Center; daughter Julie (Terry) Stone, of Lindsay; daughter Kathy (Bill) Studnicka, of Newman Grove; daughter Connie (David) Johnson, of Newman Grove; daughter Laurie (Gene) Deyoe, of Lincoln; daughter Jeanie (Tracy) Wallick, of York; son Donnie (Sandra) Seda, of Columbus; 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: Husband Emil Seda on April 24, 1981; brothers: Jerome, Ivan, Ewald (Ermalene), and Anthony Otten; parents; and two grandchildren Mark Seda and Shawn Noonan.