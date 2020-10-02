Opal Greene

May 26, 1922-September 29, 2020

Opal Greene, 98, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. on Monday at the church with a family prayer service at 12:45 p.m. The service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Opal was born May 26, 1922, in Concordia, Kansas, to Will and Mary (Ward) Larson. She grew up in Concordia and graduated from high school in 1939. On Jan. 12, 1941, Opal was united in marriage to Edward William Greene in Concordia. They lived in Laguna Beach, California, and returned to Concordia, where they owned and operated Greene's Supermarket. They then moved to David City, Nebraska, before moving to Columbus in 1961.

Opal worked as a secretary for Columbus Public Schools for many years and enjoyed watching her students grow into adults. She also sold Avon for 52 years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church. Opal made many friend by helping them through difficult times, especially with prayer.