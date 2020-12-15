Opal Wagner

January 12, 1930 – December 12, 2020

Opal Wagner, 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday from at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Opal was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Rising City, Nebraska, to Denzil and Edith (Adams) Winterfeld. After graduation from high school, Opal attended the Capital Beauty School. On April 10, 1949, Opal was united in marriage to Louis Wagner in Rising City. Opal operated her own beauty salon out of her home for about 30 years. In 1965, Opal began working for the United States Postal Service. She worked nights at the Columbus Post Office, was clerk at Rising City Post Office, served Dwight Post Office as postmaster, and finally from 1986 – 1992, was the postmaster at the Silver Creek Post Office.

Opal enjoyed walking and helping other people. She was a Den Mother for four years and a Den Mother adviser for two years. Opal was an avid Husker fan, and a member of the Rising City American Legion Auxiliary.