Ordeen Kreitman

Ordeen Kreitman

A memorial service for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, of Madison, previously of Columbus, will be at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors. Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.

Ordeen died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Arbor Care Center – Countryside in Madison. More information will be forthcoming.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at homeforfuneralsinc.com.

