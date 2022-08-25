Ormagene Lubischer

Ormagene "Ormie" Lubischer

October 18, 1928 - August 23, 2022

Ormagene "Ormie" Lubischer, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, (formerly of Humphrey, Nebraska) died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Rev. Eric Olsen celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Ormagene Josephine (Schaecher) Lubischer was born Oct. 18, 1928, to Charles and Josephine (Albracht) Schaecher in rural St. Bernard-Lindsay area. Ormie was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Lubischer on May 27, 1950, in Omaha. They lived for a short while in Omaha and Illinois before returning to the Humphrey-Lindsay area to farm.

During Ormie's life she always enjoyed music, being a loyal member of the St. Ben, Holy Family and St. Francis Church Choirs. She was a very good seamstress, sewing for her children and then later quilting with the St. Francis Ladies Quilting group. She had several part time jobs, which included Platte County poll worker and a Klub 81 waitress.

Ormie and Ken raised six children and imparted their love of God to them by their example and by sending them to Catholic school. Ormie and Ken supported their children in all their endeavors. After moving to Humphrey, Ormie became a sports fan of the St. Francis Flyers, Nebraska Cornhuskers football and volleyball. Playing cards with family and friends was a favorite pastime. She also enjoyed attending weekday Masses.

Christmas family gatherings got bigger and bigger as the family grew. She was lucky enough to live long enough to see her children, grandchildren and many of her great-grandchildren … a blessing from God.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Marv) Olmer of Columbus, John (Nancy) Lubischer of Springfield, South Dakota, Karen (Glen) Schrieber of Jacksonville, Florida, David (Ronda) Lubischer of Humphrey, Mary (Duane) Hugo of Lincoln and Barbara (Dean) Pfeifer of Madison; 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Romaine Lubischer and Theresa Schaecher; numerous nieces and nephews, many relatives and a wide host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken (2002); her mother and father; and 11 brothers and sisters, Ray, Colette Behrens, Marcella Gray, Cyril, Jerome, Frank, Eileen Jones, Clara DeMarlie, Rosella Dasso, Joe and Mildred Herbert.

Her last years were spent at Brookestone Acres. We appreciate the professional and compassionate care given to her by the staff there. The staff treated her with the loving care and concern as her extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com