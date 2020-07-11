Ortha V. Perry
April 12, 1926-July 10, 2020
Ortha V. Perry, 94, of Shelby, passed away July 10, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola, followed by a 10:30 a.m. graveside service at Shelby Cemetery, with the Rev. Teri Lucas officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Perry, Nathan Perry, Matthew Perry, Dan Perry, Tony Wieland and Dan James.
Ortha was born April 12, 1926, to Walter R. and Florence M. (Mentink) Watts in Osceola. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1942. She then attended Creighton in Omaha, graduating in 1947 with a BN Registered Nurse. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corp. She worked at the hospital in Shelby, Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola, and did home health.
On July 22, 1946, she was united in marriage to Willard 'Kent' Perry in Marysville, Kansas. To this union three children were born. They lived north of Shelby and when Kent semi-retired from farming in 1968, they moved to Shelby. After their retirement, Ortha and her husband Kent wintered in Florida for over 30 years. Later she moved from Shelby to Columbus into Prairie Village, Meridian Gardens and on Jan. 15, 2015, she moved into Brookstone Acres where she resided until her passing.
Her grandchildren were very important to her. She enjoyed square dancing and country music festivals.
Survivors include her children: daughter-in-law, Gloria Perry of Grimes, Iowa and children: Angela (Dan) James, Dan Perry, Courtney Perry and fiancé Michael Salazar; Randy (Linda) Perry of Shelby and children: Shannon (Tony) Wieland, Adam (Dani) Perry, Erica Perry; and Robin (Colleen) Perry of Shelby and children: Nathan (Danae) Perry and Matthew (Kelly) Perry; nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Perry who passed away May 29, 2002; son, Rick Perry who passed away Dec. 13, 1993; parents, Walter and Florence Watts; and brothers: Rex, Ross, Roger and Ronnie Watts.
Dubas Funeral Home - Osceola and Stromsburg; dubasfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.