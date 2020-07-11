× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ortha V. Perry

April 12, 1926-July 10, 2020

Ortha V. Perry, 94, of Shelby, passed away July 10, 2020, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola, followed by a 10:30 a.m. graveside service at Shelby Cemetery, with the Rev. Teri Lucas officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Perry, Nathan Perry, Matthew Perry, Dan Perry, Tony Wieland and Dan James.

Ortha was born April 12, 1926, to Walter R. and Florence M. (Mentink) Watts in Osceola. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1942. She then attended Creighton in Omaha, graduating in 1947 with a BN Registered Nurse. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corp. She worked at the hospital in Shelby, Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola, and did home health.