Pamela Fittje

Pamela Fittje, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.