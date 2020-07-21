Pamela Hake

April 18, 1960-July 17, 2020

A private family service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston, with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston. Public visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation, and wear a mask. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Pamela Sue Hake was born on April 18, 1960, in Norfolk, to Archie S. and Doris M. (Fiala) Hake in rural Creston. Pam was a confirmed member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Creston. She attended Leigh Community School in Leigh, and earned a degree in computer programming at NTCC in Norfolk. She worked for Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus as a programmer, then moved to Des Moines, Iowa and worked for Ruan Trucking. Pam later returned to Omaha to study geology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was currently employed with the Omaha Police Department. Pam enjoyed reading, spending time with her nieces and nephews and she was very interested in environmental issues and collecting quilt fabric.