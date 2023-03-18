Pamela Kluck

June 26, 1948 - March 15, 2023

Pamela Kluck, 74 of Richland, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. Private family interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Pam was born June 26, 1948, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Allen and Valetta (Lewis) Kluever. She graduated from Columbus High School and attended Kearney State College in Kearney, Nebraska. On Jan. 23, 1970, Pam was united in marriage to Galen Kluck at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The couple lived in the Richland area their entire married life.

Pam was an administrative partner at A. Glenn Kluck Company. She had a love of flowers, birds and gardening. Pam had a way of always putting a smile on your face when you visited with her. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Pam is survived by her husband, Galen Kluck of Richland; son, Adam (Tanya) Kluck of Richland; brother, Allen (Mary) Kluever of Columbus; sister, Beth (Galen) Loseke of Kearney; sister-in-law, Cynthia Kluever of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Valetta Kluever; brother, Tom Kluever; and nephew, Josh Kluever.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sprig & Sprouts or Paws & Claws.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com