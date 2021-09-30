Pamela Rongish Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pamela RongishAugust 2, 1953 - September 28, 2021 Tags Pamela Rongish Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal Zimbabwe's controversial vaccine strategy AP Zimbabwe's controversial vaccine strategy US general: Afghan failure rooted in Taliban deal AP US general: Afghan failure rooted in Taliban deal At least 6 hurt in Dallas explosion AP At least 6 hurt in Dallas explosion Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story