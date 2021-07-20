Pamela VanWinkle

Pamela Rae VanWinkle
Age 65
Pamela Rae VanWinkle, 65, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, passed away on July 17, 2021 in Genoa, Nebraska at Genoa Medical Facilities, where she was a loved employee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday July 21, 2021, at the church. Burial will be in Silver Creek Cemetery.
The service on Thursday will be on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Pam was born in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Wesley and Ruth (Dittmer) Jones. She married Lee VanWinkle on June 29, 1974, right after she graduated from Stromsburg High School in Stromsburg, Nebraska, in May 1974. Pam was a loving caregiver all of her life. She worked off and on at the Osceola Good Samaritan Center between raising her five children for 39 years. In 2013, she started working at Genoa Medical Facilities and worked there until her death.
Pam loved to cook and bake and she was GOOD at it too, as many of you know. Her specialties were her caramel cinnamon rolls. She was also a skilled sewer and crocheter. She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and enjoyed teaching them to bake. She made cakes from scratch and decorated them for all her family's birthdays and graduation parties. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends and family. Pam was also an avid shopper and loved shoes … even though her feet were large and had to she had to call stores ahead of time to see if they had her size.
Pam is survived by her husband, Lee VanWinkle; sons Nathan (Ali) VanWinkle of Bennington, Nebraska, Brent (Leslie) VanWinkle of Lincoln, Nebraska, AJ (Becky) VanWinkle of Gretna, Nebraska, and Tyler (Savannah) VanWinkle of Millard, Nebraska; daughter Angie (Steve) Sutton of St. Edward, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ethan (Kelsie) Sutton, Ian, and Wesley Tate Sutton, Conner VanWinkle, Emma and Gracie Jo VanWinkle, and Jordan and Josh VanWinkle; sisters, Lonna (Merton) Flodman and Connie (Randy) Pollard; and finally; countless in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Wesley and Ruth Jones; father and mother in-law George and Neola VanWinkle; and brother-in-law Kevin VanWinkle.
Pam will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank you all for your support and love throughout this very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
McKown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.