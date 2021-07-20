Pamela VanWinkle

Pamela Rae VanWinkle

Age 65

Pamela Rae VanWinkle, 65, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, passed away on July 17, 2021 in Genoa, Nebraska at Genoa Medical Facilities, where she was a loved employee.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Silver Creek, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday July 21, 2021, at the church. Burial will be in Silver Creek Cemetery.

The service on Thursday will be on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Pam was born in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Wesley and Ruth (Dittmer) Jones. She married Lee VanWinkle on June 29, 1974, right after she graduated from Stromsburg High School in Stromsburg, Nebraska, in May 1974. Pam was a loving caregiver all of her life. She worked off and on at the Osceola Good Samaritan Center between raising her five children for 39 years. In 2013, she started working at Genoa Medical Facilities and worked there until her death.