Pastor M. Wendell Davis

December 14, 1931 – October 25, 2021

Pastor M. Wendell Davis of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at david place in David City, Nebraska.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the church. Private interment will be at Columbus Cemetery.

Mervin Wendell Davis was born Dec. 14, 1931, on a farm north of Cambridge, Nebraska, to Elmer and Anna (Colvert) Davis. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949, and he went on to attend Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa, graduating in 1953. Wendell married Barb Poppert on June 6, 1954, in Cambridge. Wendell went on to attend the Evangelical Theological Seminary (Garrett) in Naperville, Illinois, and was ordained an Elder in 1959 in York, Nebraska. Wendell served several churches throughout his ministry and retired from the First United Methodist Church in Columbus in 1996.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Barb Davis of Columbus; son, Paul (Cheryl) Davis of Casa Grande, Arizona; son, Alan (Joy) Davis of Kearney; daughter, Pam (Ron) Range of Monroe; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Ron (Irene) Poppert of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Wendell is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Anna Davis; brother, Rolland (Marie) Davis; brother, Durward (Floris) Davis; one sister, in infancy, Winona Davis; and niece, Winona.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska United Methodist Foundation Ministerial Scholarship Fund. mckownfuneralhome.com.