Pastor M. Wendell Davis Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pastor M. Wendell DavisDecember 14, 1931 – October 25, 2021 Tags Pastor M. Wendell Davis Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: DeBoer talks cooperation Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal AP Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal Top Chinese NBA prospect forgoes college, turns pro AP Top Chinese NBA prospect forgoes college, turns pro Sullivan says Biden updated daily on Haiti hostages AP Sullivan says Biden updated daily on Haiti hostages