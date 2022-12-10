Patricia Bolte

Patricia 'Pat' Kay Bolte

August 27, 1951 - December 7, 2022

Patricia “Pat” Kay Bolte, 71, of Central City, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at York General Hospital in York, Nebraska, after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Michael's Catholic Church with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.

Pat was born on Aug. 27, 1951, to Philip and Daphne (Peck) Kufeldt in Gothenburg, Nebraska. She attended schools in Gothenburg, Genoa and Clarks, graduating from Clarks High School in 1969. After graduation she attended cosmetology school.

She married William Bolte in 1970. From this union she was blessed with two sons. Pat worked various jobs early in her life, spending time as a hairstylist and then as a typist at the Central City Republican Nonpareil Newspaper. In 1989 she began working at the Merrick County Courthouse, first as a clerk, then serving as the deputy treasurer from 2003-2012. In 2012 she was appointed county treasurer. She was then elected to the position in 2014 and served until her retirement in 2018.

Pat was baptized Nov. 11, 1951, at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church where she served on the Altar Society, taught CCD and volunteered as an EME. In her younger years she was involved in 4H, band, volleyball and track. She was also a baton twirler in the band. She enjoyed playing cards and bunco with friends and she also enjoyed gardening. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, William “Bill” (Connie) Bolte of York and Patrick (Cecily) Bolte of Grinnell, Iowa; two brothers, Alex (Susan) Kufeldt of Seward and Philip Kufeldt of Clarks; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Vicki Kufeldt.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.