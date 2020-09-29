Patricia Comte

Patricia J. Comte
Age 76
Patricia J. Comte, 76, widow of Bud, of David City, died Friday, Sept. 25, at The Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln.
Funeral Mass will be on Oct. 1 at at St. Mary's Church, David City.
Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary, all at the church.
Burial will take place in the David City Cemetery.
Online tribute: www.chermokfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
