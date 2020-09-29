Patricia Comte

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia J. Comte

Age 76

Patricia J. Comte, 76, widow of Bud, of David City, died Friday, Sept. 25, at The Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln.

Funeral Mass will be on Oct. 1 at at St. Mary's Church, David City.

Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary, all at the church.

Burial will take place in the David City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.