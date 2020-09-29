Patricia Comte

 Skip to main content
Patricia J. Comte

Age 76

Patricia J. Comte, 76, widow of Bud, of David City, died Friday, Sept. 25, at The Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln.

Funeral Mass will be on Oct. 1 at at St. Mary's Church, David City.

Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, with a 9:30 a.m. Rosary, all at the church.

Burial will take place in the David City Cemetery.

Online tribute: www.chermokfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.

