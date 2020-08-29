Patricia Ernst

Patricia was a life member of the PTA and Mrs. Jaycees, a member of the Nebraska Court Reporter's Association; twice president of the Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission of Columbus, member of Crime Stoppers, and a tutor for the literacy council. Pat was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, was president of their women's group, a member of Faith Circle, a money counter, and also initiated the Prayer Shawl Ministry. Pat was an Admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy. She loved her family, reading, knitting, and playing bridge.