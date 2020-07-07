× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia Ann Hawthorne

August 21, 1942-July 4, 2020

Patricia Hawthorne, 77, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Bryan LGH East Campus in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at St. Isidore Church, with Rev. Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Bureau Cemetery at Pierce Chapel, rural Clarks, at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook Page. Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Patricia Ann Hawthorne was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Genoa, to Edward and Rachael (Zarek) Kuta. She attended St. Bonaventure Elementary School and Columbus High School. Pat was united in marriage to Robert Hawthorne at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus on April 23, 1960, and to this union four children were born.

Pat was employed at Becton-Dickinson and left to raise her children. She also worked at Pamida, Food 4 Less, and later did licensed home daycare for many years. She loved taking care of children and was grandma to many.