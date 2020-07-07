Patricia Ann Hawthorne
August 21, 1942-July 4, 2020
Patricia Hawthorne, 77, of Columbus, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Bryan LGH East Campus in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at St. Isidore Church, with Rev. Michael Swanton celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Bureau Cemetery at Pierce Chapel, rural Clarks, at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook Page. Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.
Patricia Ann Hawthorne was born on Aug. 21, 1942, in Genoa, to Edward and Rachael (Zarek) Kuta. She attended St. Bonaventure Elementary School and Columbus High School. Pat was united in marriage to Robert Hawthorne at St. Bonaventure Church in Columbus on April 23, 1960, and to this union four children were born.
Pat was employed at Becton-Dickinson and left to raise her children. She also worked at Pamida, Food 4 Less, and later did licensed home daycare for many years. She loved taking care of children and was grandma to many.
In 1990, Bob and Pat moved to a small farm between Columbus and Shelby. On the farm they had many animals, including her beloved horses - Mike, Misty, and Pumpkin, along with her dogs, Fancy and Minnie. In 2015, the couple moved back into Columbus.
Pat was a member of TOPS and enjoyed going for her long walks. She loved to go camping, fishing, crocheting, crafts, flowers, gardening, and especially enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities. Pat was a member of St. Bonaventure Church.
Pat is survived by husband, Robert Hawthorne of Columbus; daughter, Tammy Gembica of Shelby; daughter, Carol (Keith) Runge of Columbus; son, James (Tracia) Hawthorne of Columbus; daughter, Connie (Bryan) Way of Shelby; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister, Linda Estes of Woodbille, Texas; sister, Paula (Mike) Krieger of Columbus; sister, Karen (Kent) Frerichs of Columbus; many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Rachael Kuta; sister, Barb Kuta; brother-in-law, Jimmy Estes.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
