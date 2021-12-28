Patricia Jo Cejka

April 11, 1946 - December 25, 2021

Patricia Jo Cejka, 75, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in rural Weston, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2022, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. in Weston, Nebraska. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2022, with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska.

She was born April 11, 1946, in Weston, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Irene (Krcmarik) Nordahl.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Nordahl; sister, Lynda (Brian) Pemberton; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends; and guardian angels, Ron and Lanie Brazda.

She was preceded in death by her children, Larry Dean Cejka and Becky Sue Cejka; and father, Kenneth Nordahl.

Memorials to St. John School Guardian Angel Tuition Fund.

Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.