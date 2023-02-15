Patricia 'Pat' Leffers

June 2, 1930 - February 7, 2023

Our dear mother, Patricia "Pat" Leffers left us on Feb. 7, 2023, at the age of 92. Her faith brought her peace knowing she was going home to be with her Lord and Savior. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and known as "grammy great" to her special great-grandchildren.

She had a loving heart and a sense of humor with a never give up attitude.

Pat and her twin sister Mary were born on June 2, 1930, in Creston, Nebraska, to Ted and Lillian Engelbart. The twins were inseparable while growing up, becoming cheerleaders and graduating from Creston High School in 1947. Pat and Mary married brothers Pete and Elwin "Leff" Leffers in a double ring ceremony on Aug. 23, 1947, in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Pat and Pete moved to Columbus, spent two years there before moving back to Creston to farm. That was the happiest time of her life, raising her four children. They later moved to different areas and built three homes. Pat always worked hard and made sacrifices making homes out of her houses.

Pat is survived by her three children, Dave (Cindy) Leffers of Vermilion, South Dakota, Jeff (Deanna) Leffers of Billings, Montana, and Becky (Bob) Haumont of Garland, Nebraska; son-in-law, Daryl Madsen of Viborg, South Dakota; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Pete; daughter, Teri Madsen; parents, Ted and Lillian Engelbart; sisters, Mary Leffers and Debbie Engelbart; and brother, Teddy Engelbart.

A celebration of Pat's life to be held in Creston, Nebraska, will be announced at a later date.