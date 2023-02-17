Patricia 'Pat' Lemke

July 25, 1924 - February 16, 2023

Patricia "Pat" Lemke, 98, died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m., March 25, 2023, at Peace Lutheran Church. Visitation is March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Patricia Lou Lemke was born on July 25, 1924, to Clyde and Viola Russell in Belden, Nebraska. Pat lived there for seven years where her father was a station manager for Burlington Northern Railroad. Pat enjoyed her years living above the train depot where a large vegetable garden and flower plots grew plentifully. At age 7, the family, including her older brother, George, moved to Walthill, Nebraska. They again lived happily in the depot with lots of room to run and play. Pat graduated from Walthill High school and then went to Wayne State College where she met Theodore John (Buzz) Lemke. When her date stood her up, he said, “I'll take you to the dance.” They dated for a few months before Buzz joined the U.S. Marine Corps Naval Air Corps and became engaged in 1942. In 1943 while on a short leave, they were married in her parents' backyard by their minister. The Marines took them to California; Pensacola, Florida; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Pat and Buzz moved to Omaha, where Buzz started school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Pat worked at Gambles. While at UNMC, Pat gave birth to their first child, Jeanne, and then three years later they moved to Columbus, Nebraska, with two classmates and started Columbus Medical Center. In Columbus, Pat gave birth to six more children, David Michael, Michael John, Timothy Russell, Judy Lynn and Mary Pat (twin girls) and Luke Patrick Lemke.

Life in Columbus was idyllic thanks to Pat. She was a wonderful and loving mother. Pat was a lifelong member of Immanuel and Peace Lutheran churches where she spread love to friends and family. She was a member of Peace Women's Club and she volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Opportunity Center. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a philanthropy sorority.

Pat will be remembered for her extraordinary cooking, delicious baking and her unconditional love of the Lord and her family.

She is survived by Jeanne (Mark) Klinker of Omaha and their sons Adam (JoDee), Luke (Christine) and John (Amy); Michael (Birgit) Lemke of Garden City, Kansas and their daughters, Corinna, Marie-Isabel and Elena; Tim (Mary) Lemke of Denver, Colorado and their children T.J. and Katie; Luke (Kim) Lemke of Columbus and their children Taylor (Emily), Lauren (Brian), Libby (Kurt) and Noah; plus 12 great- grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Theodore (Buzz); and David, Judy and Mary Lemke.

Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church.