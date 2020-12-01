Patricia Nelson

March 13, 1937 – November 29, 2020

Patricia was born March 13, 1937, in rural St. Edward, Nebraska, to Charles and Helen (Boltz) Werts. She grew up in rural St. Edward and attended St. Edward High School. On Nov. 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to Homer Nelson. They lived their entire lives in the Genoa area and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Pat worked as a waitress, was the manager of Hardee's in Columbus, and also helped with the activities at the nursing home in Genoa. She was a member of the Modern Mrs. Club and enjoyed gardening and canning.