Patricia O. Cieloha

December 5, 1953 - June 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Church. At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June, 17, 2021, there will be a CDA Rosary with visitation to follow from 4-7 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at St. Bonaventure Parish Center. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Patricia Cieloha was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Thomas J. and Sally A. (Korth) O'Hearn. Pat graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School in 1972. Following high school, she attended UNL to pursue a career in nursing. On June 8, 1979, Pat married Donald E. Cieloha at St. Isidore Church. To this union a daughter, Shannon, was born. Pat worked at Dale Electronics, Columbus Manor and Becton-Dickinson for 34 years until her retirement in 2013. Pat served with the Catholic Daughters of America for 29 years. She attained their highest office of Regent in 2020. Pat also helped deliver Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church and the BD Alumni.