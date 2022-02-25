Patricia “Pat” Ryan

June 16, 1937 - February 23, 2022

Patricia “Pat” Ryan, 84, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at her home.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in the Columbus Cemetery.

Patricia “Pat” Ryan was born June 16, 1937, in Nemaha, Iowa to Robert and Kathryn (Graf) Horne. She grew up in Boone, Nebraska before moving to Columbus. On Dec. 15, 1956 she married John “Bob” Ryan. Pat enjoyed country music, camping, travelling, gardening, sewing, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and everyone that called her “Mom.”

She is survived by son, John (Janelle) Ryan of Columbus; son, Jim (Liz) Ryan of Columbus; daughter, Julie (Dave) Schrant of Tarnov; son, Joseph Ryan of Columbus; son, Jerry Ryan of Columbus; step-daughters, Rebecca Thomas and Roberta Haffner of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Doris Horne of Columbus; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, John Ryan; parents, Robert and Kathryn Horne; daughter, Christine Ryan; and brother, George Horne.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.