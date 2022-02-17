Patricia "Patti" Elting

Patricia 'Patti' Nadine Elting

May 18, 1957 - February 14, 2022

Patricia “Patti” Nadine Elting, 64, of Juniata, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.

A private service for immediate family will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life reception in Hastings for Patti's numerous friends and extended family at a later date this year, as yet to be determined.

The people who met Patti wondered how so much character could fit in such a small frame. People who knew Patti were aware that her large personality was only shadowed by her near-infinite capacity for love.

Patricia was born May 18, 1957, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Joe Luis and Norma (Hicks) Castro. She graduated from West Point Central Catholic in 1975 and later received her LPN. Patti married Jeffrey Dean Elting on Sept. 5, 1981. They raised two sons, Jake and Tyler, in Hastings. Patti worked for Hastings Public Schools as an administrative assistant and preschool paraprofessional for children with special needs. While working for the schools Patti made lasting friendships with staff and students alike. Patti was a member of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors include husband, Jeffrey Elting of Juniata; sons, Jacob Elting, Morwenna Limper, Zeke and Bella of Hastings and Tyler and Carrie Elting, Anistyn and Carlyn of Salina, Kansas; mother, Norma Castro of Greeley, Colorado; sister, Anita Kershaw of Columbus; brother, Sam and Angie Castro of Greeley, Colorado; aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and other extended family whom she loved dearly.

Patti was preceded in death by her father, Joe Luis Castro.

Memorials may be given to the family with the proceeds going to the Nebraska Rett Syndrome Stroll-a-thon and the Hastings Community Theatre. Private condolences may be sent to the family at lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Cremation Center is serving the family.